Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

