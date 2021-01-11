Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Community Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of CTBI opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $698.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

