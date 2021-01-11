Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CMC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,627. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.