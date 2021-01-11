Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 416,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,016,080. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $233.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

