CoinPoker Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $396.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.73 or 0.00322757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.93 or 0.03602404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

