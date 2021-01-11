CoinFi Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. CoinFi has a market cap of $150,624.83 and $40,152.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.39 or 0.00325858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.18 or 0.03612427 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

Buying and Selling CoinFi

