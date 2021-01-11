Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.
NYSE:LDP opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
