Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:LDP opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.