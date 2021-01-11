CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CNA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CNA opened at $39.72 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

