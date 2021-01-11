CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
CNA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CNA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.
CNA opened at $39.72 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
