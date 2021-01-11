Cloudbric (CLB) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $23,200.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

