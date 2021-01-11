Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Sell

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTUAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

