Cintas (CTAS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – Cintas was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Cintas was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $324.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $261.00.

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $261.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $405.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

12/23/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $323.00 to $365.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Cintas had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $405.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $344.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,320. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.46. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cintas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cintas by 34.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,425,000 after purchasing an additional 71,867 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

