Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPXGF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cineplex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cineplex from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of CPXGF opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $26.02.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

