Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Sunday, October 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Get Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) alerts:

CGX stock opened at C$9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.24. Cineplex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$34.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$614.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc. (CGX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.