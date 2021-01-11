Cigna (NYSE:CI) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

NYSE CI opened at $220.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,824 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

