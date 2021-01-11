Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $1,884,120.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,884,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CI opened at $220.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,096,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.94.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

