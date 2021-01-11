Chris Carney Acquires 91 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney purchased 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Carney acquired 121 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($194.45).

TW traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 169.45 ($2.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,473,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

About Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

