Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,265.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,331.78.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,402.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,344.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 132.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

