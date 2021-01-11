China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.49. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 51,331 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

