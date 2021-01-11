Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,840 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.24.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

