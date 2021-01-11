Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $486,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 899.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.73.

NYSE APD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

