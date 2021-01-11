Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after purchasing an additional 211,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.19. 20,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,414. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

