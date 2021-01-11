Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 4,065 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,526,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. 23,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,800. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.