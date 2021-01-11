Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after acquiring an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $360.43. 79,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

