Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 9,805 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,683,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 935.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 133,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,660. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

