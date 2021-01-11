Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,452,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,812,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,292,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,413,000 after buying an additional 320,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 111,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,540. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

