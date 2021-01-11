Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) CFO Sells $12,395.64 in Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) CFO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $12,395.64.

CHKAQ stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $167.00.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($13.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($35.19) by $21.48. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming.

