ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Raised to $119.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.11.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $62.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

