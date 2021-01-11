Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.75 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.98.

CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

