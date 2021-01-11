Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $25.75 price target on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.98.
CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.89, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
