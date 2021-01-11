CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has $55.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $50.91 on Thursday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,091.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 899.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

