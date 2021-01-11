Centric Cash Price Down 23.1% This Week (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $126,354.88 and $149,006.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001092 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00037834 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 827,705,053 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.