Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB lowered shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.67.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$16.85 billion and a PE ratio of -4.85. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$13.11.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.