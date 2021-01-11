Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cedar Fair from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.