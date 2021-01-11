CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $6.88. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 2,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 3.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of CBAK Energy Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

