Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,990,441. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.