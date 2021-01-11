Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives $63.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -468.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $712,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $815,603.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $996,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,282,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,230,829.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,866 shares of company stock worth $18,097,822 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $3,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

