Caspian Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $852.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00324847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.64 or 0.03855661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014556 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

