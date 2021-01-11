CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $10.39 and $51.55. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00325761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.66 or 0.03632790 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.