Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$17.00.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) stock opened at C$15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.92. Cascades Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.94 and a 1-year high of C$17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 15.18.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1601542 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

