Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,282,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,990,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,786,000 after acquiring an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Garmin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after acquiring an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,234,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $121.98 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $123.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

