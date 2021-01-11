Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Shares of IQV opened at $191.08 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

