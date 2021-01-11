Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,702,000 after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,751,000 after purchasing an additional 319,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $153.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day moving average is $144.09.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

