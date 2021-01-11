Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

