Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.17.

Shares of ANTM opened at $337.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.86.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.