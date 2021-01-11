Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 9,608 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 875,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 46,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $22.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

