Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 1,437 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,916.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $98.62.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.