Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 263.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 174.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.