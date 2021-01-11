Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE CCL opened at $20.47 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.3% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

