Carlson Capital Management Sells 70 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after buying an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,119,000 after acquiring an additional 240,891 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,423. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $3.03 on Monday, hitting $366.91. The company had a trading volume of 39,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

