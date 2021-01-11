Carlson Capital Management Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,652 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 132.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,480 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.87. 228,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,620. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

