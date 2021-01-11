Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.42. 10,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,920. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

